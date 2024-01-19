Government Allocates ₴17.5 Billion For Construction Of Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification structures.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, Ukrinform reported.

"We continue to strengthen our defense capabilities. Today, we have allocated a record amount of money for the construction of defense borders. We are talking about UAH 17.5 billion, which will be used to build engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the funds will be allocated to specialized departments and regional state administrations.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense uses a new approach to building fortifications, which will allow it to attract additional resources that are not currently used.

Earlier, to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional UAH 2.5 billion for the engineering and fortification construction.