Khmelnytskyi Hands Over 15 More Quadcopters To Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another 15 DJI Mavic 3T Termal quadcopters have been handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces from Khmelnytskyi, which are used for both reconnaissance and combat operations.

This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, Ukrinform reported.

"We handed over 15 more DJI Mavic 3T Termal quadcopters to our Defense Forces. For us, such transfers are now traditional, and for the military these are effective operations, destroying enemy equipment that is shelling Ukrainian positions and peaceful cities. And lives saved," informed Symchyshyn.

According to him, the cost of the drones purchased from the budget is UAH 3 million 100 thousand.

The mayor emphasized that since the beginning of 2024, Khmelnytskyi has already handed over 48 Dji Mavic 3T Termal and Dji Matrice 30T quadcopters and 600 FPV drones.

As reported, the Khmelnytskyi community handed over 300 FPV drones and additional equipment to the Ukrainian defenders, totaling UAH 4 million.