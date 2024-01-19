Zelensky Discusses Financial Support For Ukraine With UAE President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The Head of State thanked the UAE for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its assistance in the exchange of prisoners.

The President emphasized that " bringing people back home is a priority for Ukraine, so we count on the Emirates' further active role".

"Ukraine is also grateful for the humanitarian aid. Last week we received a large batch of generators - more than 1,500. In the context of the Russian air terror, such assistance is critical," Zelensky said.

Trump opposes compromise deal on US border on whichto Ukraine depends

The interlocutors discussed the possibility of long-term financial support from the UAE, as well as cooperation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Zelensky informed "about the beginning of preparations for the Global Peace Summit and invited the UAE to join the process." "The voice of the Gulf countries is important to us," the head of state said.

As reported, the UAE has banned tankers from Cameroon that could transport oil from Russia through its waters.