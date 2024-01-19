Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Artillery And Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked the Nikopol district several times.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy is testing its strength every day... And today is no exception. The Russian army has attacked the Nikopol district three times. A kamikaze drone was sent to the district center. The artillery was sent to the Marhanets community," he wrote.

People were not injured. It was quiet in other districts.

Earlier it was reported that yesterday in the evening the enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery, they also hit Marhanets closer to midnight. They fired more than half a dozen shells.