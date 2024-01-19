Ukraine Ready To Store Up To 10 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas In Its Storage Facilities - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine offers European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in our gas storage facilities.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reported.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukrainian gas storage facilities help Europe prevent an energy crisis and a significant increase in gas prices during the heating season.

"We store and have stored 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas from foreign companies. Our ambitious plan is to become the 'gas safe' of Europe, and we offer European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters in our storage facilities," Shmyhal said.

Path to EU and EUR 50B:announces meeting with Slovak PM

As reported, international customers are already actively pumping gas into Ukrainian underground storage facilities due to the fullness of European storage facilities. Currently, more than 1,000 companies from 29 countries use Ukrainian underground storage facilities to store gas in the customs warehouse mode.