Over Last Day, 87 Combat Engagements Take Place, Most Attacks Repelled In Avdiivka Direction

Over the past day, 87 combat engagements occurred at the front, and the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in six directions.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Friday, January 19.

According to the General Staff, during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at the area of concentration of enemy personnel. The missile units destroyed two artillery pieces.

The enemy launched one missile and 16 airstrikes and fired 43 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

There were 87 combat engagements over the last day. The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Liskivshchyna, Karpovychi, Hremiach, Khrinivka, Dibrova in the Chernihiv region; Zapsillia in the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Vovchanskyi Khutir, Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense. More than ten localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region and another 15 attacks near Serebryansky Forest and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 15 localities, including Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 17 attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Orlivka in the Donetsk region. More than 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Severne in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. In this area, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation six times. Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than ten localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled two attacks west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. More than 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Forces Grouping in the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the regional center of the Kherson region and the areas of Antonivka, Berehove in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

"The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy made nine unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops," the General Staff noted.

As reported, Russian occupation forces increased the number of attacks in the Tavria direction. Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 431 invaders and 42 units of enemy equipment.