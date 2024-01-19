National Guard Commander Visits Brigades And Units In Ukraine's East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko has visited brigades and units performing combat missions in the country's east.

In a post on Telegram, he said that during the past week,“the enemy did not stop attempting to carry out assault actions in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. In the areas of responsibility of the National Guard units, they are actively using armored vehicles, artillery and UAVs."

"Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance units are operating around the clock to identify enemy positions, depots and equipment. Identified targets are hit as quickly as possible with available arms, as well as in cooperation with adjacent units of the Armed Forces," said the commander.

Over five days of the week, 10 tanks, 16 units of other armored vehicles, more than 10 artillery systems of various types and two EW stations were destroyed. Seven invaders were taken captive.

At the meeting with the commanders, Pivnenko was briefed about the operational situation in detail, discussed logistics and other needs that can increase the efficiency of performing tasks and interaction.

"The Azov, Khartia, Bureviy and other National Guard brigades performing tasks here as part of the Defense Forces are professional and highly motivated soldiers and commanders. I am proud of each of them," Pivnenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, in one of the southern areas over the past week, soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard thwarted attempts by 78 enemy infantry groups to advance, destroyed and damaged about 10 armored vehicles and two mortars.