Biden Signs Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law a congressional initiative to temporarily extend funding for federal agencies, averting a possible government shutdown.

This is said in a press release published on the website of the White House , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, it is noted that the President signed into law H.R. 2872, which provides fiscal year 2024 appropriations in a two-stage format - by March 1 and 8.

discusses urgent need for aid to Ukraine with Congressional leader

As reported, Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress continue negotiations on the country's budget for the current fiscal year. The budget consists of 12 bills that relate to individual ministries and agencies. Thus, for the institutions funded by four of the 12 bills, the term of temporary funding has been extended until March 1. The remaining eight - until March 8.