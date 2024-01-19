Women Inspiring Network Hosts Successful Women In Leadership Panel Discussion For World Innovation Economics At Davos 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Women Inspiring Network (WIN) concluded a highly successful Women in Leadership Panel Discussion for World Innovation Economic at the Sunstar Hotel in Davos, Switzerland. The event, curated by Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network, brought together prominent leaders from diverse fields to discuss and inspire on the topic of women's leadership.



The esteemed panel included:



Kanika Tekriwal - CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd



Daniella Foster - Executive Board Member, SVP & Global Head, Public Affairs, Science & Sustainability, Bayer's Consumer Health Division



Aarti Gupta - CIO, Family Office DM Gupta & Anikarth Ventures



Iryna Papusha - Co-founder and President, Women Leaders for Ukraine



Pragati Sureka - Psychologist, Author



Karl Lillard - Professional Speaker, World-Renowned AI Expert, and Thought-Leader



The event focused on the unique challenges and opportunities faced by women leaders in various industries. The panellists shared their insights and experiences, contributing to a rich and enlightening discussion. Daniella Foster said "At Bayer, we have almost a women-centric team, and almost 90% of the purchasing decisions in healthcare are made by women. I read a really great research article recently in the Harvard Business Review about three things that make women good board members: They come prepared, they ask the tough questions, and they create an inclusive environment."



Adding to the discussion, Aarti Gupta said "In the beginning of my investing journey, I came across a confident woman with a business idea who was questioned by seasoned investors not on her business potential but on her being a single woman and other factors related to her gender. That was disheartening and eye-opening at the same time."



Karl Lillard interacted with the audience by giving an interactive assignment saying "Homework for everyone, find someone that has an idea, vision, or personal development goals, but has doubt or fear to fail. Mentor that person by speaking about those worries and see how you can help them. Perhaps by mitigating the risk, find another way, or helping to reason about how valid that concern is and just show that you are there to support them. Support the future."



Taking the conversation further, Iryna Papusha said "I would like to focus on the corporate governance part of Women Leadership and innate skills that they carry. Women have abilities to make holistic plans and they have holistic abilities for leadership. Women are more resilient and can remain composed in dynamic situations." Furthermore, Pragati Sureka and Kanika Tekriwal also shared many insightful experiences leaving the room inspired.



The Women in Leadership Panel Discussion marked another milestone for Women Inspiring Network, reinforcing its commitment to empowering women and fostering a supportive network for women leaders.



Brace yourselves as WIN will host two more insightful panel discussions in the upcoming two-days. The second panel will take place on January 17, 2024, at the India Engagement Lounge Promenade 63 by Invest India and the final discussion on January 18, 2024, will unfold at the We Lead Lounge, by the Confederation of Indian Industry.





About Women Inspiring Network (WIN)



Women Inspiring Network an inspirational storytelling network that emerged out of the lockdown to connect aspiring women leaders from different walks of life. Now, with a community of 7000 remarkable women, WIN connects a vibrant network of female leaders who create a domino effect of sharing and empowering. We are a first of-its-kind digital network which shines light on the awe-inspiring stories of female achievers. We also provide them with a content platform where, by connecting with each other over their journeys, they can continue to inform and inspire the young professionals. As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognise and shine light on stories that are relevant in contemporary gender equations.

