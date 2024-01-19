Kuwait Draws With S. Korea At Asian Men's Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national handball team held to a 27-27 draw with South Korea on Friday in the second round of the 2024 Asian Men's Handball Championship, currently hosted by Bahrain's Capital, Manama.

The first half ended 12-10 in favor of South Korea; however, the 'Blue Jerseys' managed to narrow the gap all the way to the end.

Meanwhile, Qatar defeated Iran 27-23 in the same round. Kuwait will meet Iraq on Sunday.

Group A includes Qatar, the UAE, Iran and Japan, while the Group B has Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and South Korea.

The first four teams will qualify for The 2025 IHF World Men's Handball Championship due in Croatia, Denmark and Norway from January 14 to February 2, 2025. (end)

maa









MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107744002