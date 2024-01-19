EU Foreign Policy Chief: Two-State Solution Must Be Imposed From Outside

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the two-state solution, as the only way to bring peace to the Middle East, must be imposed from the outside the region despite Israel's refusal.

Unless the international community steps in, the cycle of violence and hatred will continue from one generation to another, he said on Friday at a function in Madrid where he was awarded an honorary degree (Honoris Causa doctorate) by the University of Valladolid.

The efforts made by the international community over the past three decades were not enough to solve the Palestine question, he regretted.

Borrell, who started his teaching career at the University of Valladolid, invited the audience to watch his investiture speech "Europe, between Hamilton and Demosthenes, in the face of the harshness of the world."

On his part, Spanish Jose Manuel Albares, speaking at the same ceremony, said it is inevitable that a viable and independent state of Palestine will be established even without the consent of the Israeli occupation entity.

He was referring to the recent statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he informed the United States of his opposition to a two-state solution in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict. (end)

hss









