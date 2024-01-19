Indonesia Clinches 1-0 Victory Over Vietnam In Asian Cup Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 19 (KUNA) --- Indonesia national football team defeated Vietnam's 1-0 in a Group D match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 on Friday.

Asnawi Mangkualam secured the first victory for his team in the tournament by converting a penalty kick in the 42nd minute.

This win elevated Indonesia to the third position in the standings and eliminated Vietnam from the Asian Cup.

Meanwhile in the same group, Iraq secured a place in the knockout stage by defeating Japan 2-1 today.

The Asian Cup commenced in 1956 in Hong Kong, and Japan leads the pack with four trophies, closely followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran, each having secured three victories, and the Kuwait national team was the first Arab team to win the trophy in 1980. (end)

rs









MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107744000