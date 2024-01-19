Pakistan Expresses Readiness To Work With Iran Amid Tensions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani on Friday expressed Islamabad's readiness to work with Tehran on all issues.

This came during Jilani's phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office.

Underscoring close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan's desire to work with Iran based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. The Foreign Minister, continued the release, stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation.

"The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened. They also agreed to de-escalate the situation," said the Foreign Office. The return of Ambassadors of the two countries to their respective Capitals was also discussed, it concluded.

This came on the backdrop of Pakistan claiming to strike hideouts used by Pakistan-based terrorist organizations in Iran, a day after airspace violation by Iran resulted in death of two children while injuring three girls. The tension took place throughout this week. (end)

