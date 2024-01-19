Ministry Warns Against Fraudulent Email Scams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport in Qatar cautions against fraudulent phishing emails, falsely issued in its name, that are received via email.

These emails fraudulently invite the public to receive parcels in exchange for payments made through credit or bank cards via a fake link.

“Dear Valued Customer, You have a package awaiting payment. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm your payment yet. Please ensure payment of the shipping fee (QAR 12.99) via the link below. Once the payment process is completed, you will be able to receive it the following morning. The payment link will only be available for 24 hours. To proceed, click here,” the Ministry shared an example of a fraudulent email on its social media account.

It urges the public not to engage with this fraudulent email, as the Ministry does not send any parcels to the public.