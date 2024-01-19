Government Aid And Broadband/FTTH Plans In Europe And The U.S. - Exploration Of Key Trends And Strategies In Government Plans For FTTH Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

At a time when digital connectivity significantly drives economic growth, societal inclusion, and technological progress, the implementation of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) technologies stands as profoundly significant.

This comprehensive report rigorously examines the current state of FTTH/B deployment in pivotal countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US.

It assesses the regulatory structures, governmental strategies, and initiatives devised to facilitate this transformative process. Moreover, the report delves into the challenges encountered and strategic plans formulated to expand FTTH/B access to rural areas.

Highlighting Key Dynamics in Broadband Deployment



Comprehensive evaluation of the current FTTH/B deployment status in Europe and the United States.

Insight into the regulatory framework governing the infrastructure and growth of these technological advancements. A look at various government initiatives and action plans designed to spur broadband expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Methodology

3. Overview of FTTH/B deployment in Europe and the US



Connectivity for a European Gigabit Society

Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers

Different technological approaches to deploying UFB networks

FTTH/B homes passed in Europe and the US

FTTH/B take-up in Europe and the US Public budgets of national programmes examined

4. FTTH/B deployment per country

4.1. Germany



Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment

Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment

Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed

Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.2. France



Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment

Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment

Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed

Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.3. Italy



Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment 39

Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment

Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed

Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.4. United Kingdom



Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment

Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment

Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed

Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide

4.5. United States



Current state of play of the FTTH/B deployment

Regulatory background and key policies supporting FTTH/B deployment

Action plans implemented by the government and to be addressed

Rural areas: regulatory framework specific to rural areas Rural areas: Action plans implemented to bridge the digital divide



Company Coverage



1&1 Drillisch

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

CenturyLink (now Lumen Technologies)

Charter Communications

CityFibre

Comcast

Deutsche Gasfaser

Deutsche Telekom

Fastweb

Free (Iliad)

Frontier Communications

Groupe BT

Openfiber

Orange

RIP operators

SFR (Altice)

Sky Broadband

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Telefonica Deutschland

Verizon Communications

Virgin Media

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Italy Wind Tre

