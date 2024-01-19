Alliance For Responsible Gun Ownership (ARGO) Launches Nonprofit Foundation, Redefining The Organization's Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Community committed to 2A and safeguarding responsible gun ownership advances voices for modern gun reform

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance for Responsible Gun Ownership (ARGO), a movement committed to 2nd Amendment (2A) rights and responsible gun ownership, today announced that it has launched the nonprofit ARGO Foundation , a 501(c)(3)) organization that will serve as a voice for modern gun reform. The move represents a redefining of ARGO's mission.“ARGO Foundation collaborates with effective partners to propel our community forward,” said Michael Pierce, ARGO's Founder and CEO.“Our non-profit focuses on strengthening 2A safeguards, as well as providing firearm education and crime reduction.”ARGO supports state-led, bipartisan legislation upholding the 2nd Amendment rights of Americans. It is dedicated to stopping criminals while promoting access to proper firearm training. ARGO prides itself on its“Three Pillars”:- Strengthen Partnerships: Growing an alliance of strategic partnerships to expand and support ARGO's impact and reach.- Expand Education: Providing youth and lifelong firearm learners with education, safety and productive training.- Crime Reduction: Cooperating with law-abiding communities and authorities to address and act on crime.Pierce continued,“Let's unite as gun owners and non-owners to support state initiatives to safeguard gun rights. This is the perfect time to send a message to the federal government to allow states to determine their own laws and push for bipartisan legislation to make this happen. ARGO can be essential to a safe future. We dedicate our organization to enhanced safety, personal freedom, and a resolute stand against criminals.”The ARGO website allows members access to real time news, industry events, training resources and support.Free ARGO membership is included with all donations to the ARGO Foundation. Members are invited to enjoy exclusive ARGO member discounts from U.S. top brands.For more information on becoming a member and donating to Argo Foundation visit and###Media Contact:...

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here