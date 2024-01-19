AI In Media & Entertainment - The Accelerated Integration Of AI In Media Value Chains And Future Developments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

In an era where technology and digital innovation continuously reshape industries, the media and entertainment sector is experiencing a significant overhaul due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new research publication delves into the profound impacts AI is making across the media value chain, addressing vital questions and providing insights into future trends and applications.

Disruptions: Embracing the AI Revolution

The research investigates the disruptive potential of AI technologies in the media sector, highlighting how automation, machine learning, and sophisticated algorithms are poised to transform content creation, distribution, and consumption. As media companies seek innovative ways to engage audiences, AI emerges as a critical tool for curating personalized content and enhancing viewer experiences.

The aim of this study is to examine the impact of the arrival of AI in the media and entertainment sector.

It seeks to answer the following questions:

It seeks to answer the following questions:



What disruptions can be expected as a result of the arrival of AI in the media sector?

Which parts of the value chain are most likely to be affected?

What are the concrete use cases for AI in the sector?

What developments are expected from these initial applications? What are the main benefits and barriers to the use of AI in the media sector?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Context of AI in media and entertainment



Introduction

Definition

Key features Disruption

2. AI in production



Key features Use cases

3. AI in Post-Production



Key features

Visual effects Translation and dubbing

4. Content and asset management



Key features Use cases

5. Content monetisation



Key features Use cases

6. User experience and personalisation



Key features Use cases

7. Conclusion

Benefits and barriers

Company Coverage:



A+E Networks

Act

AI Screenwriter

AI-Media

Amagi

Amazon

American Film Institute

British Board of Film Classification

Brut

CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Cuebric

Deepdub

Disney Research Studios

Disney+

Electronic Arts

Eventage

EVS

FOX Sports

French Rugby League

Genario

Kerv

Lola Visual Effects

Mirriad

NBCUniversal

Netflix

Newsbridge

OrangeLogic

Peacock

Pixar Animation Studios

Portland Trail Blazers

Respeecher

Runway

Ryff

SEED

Tastemade

TikTok

UGCScripts

University of California YouTube

