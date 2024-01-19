AI In Media & Entertainment - The Accelerated Integration Of AI In Media Value Chains And Future Developments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
In an era where technology and digital innovation continuously reshape industries, the media and entertainment sector is experiencing a significant overhaul due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new research publication delves into the profound impacts AI is making across the media value chain, addressing vital questions and providing insights into future trends and applications.
Disruptions: Embracing the AI Revolution
The research investigates the disruptive potential of AI technologies in the media sector, highlighting how automation, machine learning, and sophisticated algorithms are poised to transform content creation, distribution, and consumption. As media companies seek innovative ways to engage audiences, AI emerges as a critical tool for curating personalized content and enhancing viewer experiences.
The aim of this study is to examine the impact of the arrival of AI in the media and entertainment sector.
It seeks to answer the following questions:
What disruptions can be expected as a result of the arrival of AI in the media sector? Which parts of the value chain are most likely to be affected? What are the concrete use cases for AI in the sector? What developments are expected from these initial applications? What are the main benefits and barriers to the use of AI in the media sector?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Context of AI in media and entertainment
Introduction Definition Key features Disruption
2. AI in production
3. AI in Post-Production
Key features Visual effects Translation and dubbing
4. Content and asset management
5. Content monetisation
6. User experience and personalisation
7. Conclusion
Company Coverage:
A+E Networks Act AI Screenwriter AI-Media Amagi Amazon American Film Institute British Board of Film Classification Brut CBS Broadcasting Inc. Cuebric Deepdub Disney Research Studios Disney+ Electronic Arts Eventage EVS FOX Sports French Rugby League Genario Kerv Lola Visual Effects Mirriad NBCUniversal Netflix Newsbridge OrangeLogic Peacock Pixar Animation Studios Portland Trail Blazers Respeecher Runway Ryff SEED Tastemade TikTok UGCScripts University of California YouTube
