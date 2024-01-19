Can: Diversity Collective Makes DE&I History In Davos During The 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inkwell Beach panel featuring conversations with Kweku Mandela and Adrianne C. Smith during World Economic Forum, Davos

Inkwell Beach - Davos

Can: Diversity Collective Becoming First Stand-Alone DE&I Activation During the 2024 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

- Adrianne C. Smith, founder of the Can: Diversity CollectiveNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Can: Diversity Collective (C:DC), created to provide access and opportunity for young people of color and underrepresented communities to participate in global events like the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Dubai Lynx, successfully turned heads during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos with its flagship thought leadership series, Inkwell Beach, becoming the first stand-alone diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) activation during the global event. C:DC took over the iconic Snow Beach at the Hotel Schatzalp and named it Inkwell Beach for the day. The name Inkwell is a tribute to the historic beach on Martha's Vineyard.Inkwell Beach - Davos kicked the week off with dialogues focused on the global impact of representation and inclusion while remaining tethered to the Forum's broader theme of“Rebuilding Trust.” C:DC has produced similar Inkwell Beach thought leadership activations at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity since 2019.The inaugural Davos event was held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 15), which coincided with Dr. King's 95th birthday. Dr. King was a symbol of courage and justice and an advocate for global harmony and equality, and the Inkwell Beach event paid honor to his unwavering commitment to social change, civil rights and equality for all. This was the first time the King holiday has been celebrated during WEF.“There is power in the fringe,” said Adrianne C. Smith, founder of the Can: Diversity Collective and chief diversity and inclusion officer at FleishmanHillard.“I am beyond excited to have made history in Davos and for the opportunity to expand and provide spaces where everyone feels welcomed. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting has traditionally been very exclusive, and I am here to make it more inclusive. This is where the world's leaders gather to make decisions that impact us all - it's imperative that historically marginalized communities are part of these conversations.”Inkwell Beach in Davos featured distinguished speakers, activists, and thought leaders from various sectors who shared their thoughts and insights on the relevance of Dr. King's teachings in today's world. Speakers included Kweku Mandela - Chief Vision Officer, Global Citizen and grandson of Nelson Mandela, Anil Soni - CEO, WHO Foundation, Karen Hale - Chief Legal Officer, Novartis, Dinakar Mungala- Co-Founder/CEO, Blaize, Alfonso Perez-Soto - President Emerging Markets, Warner Music, Megan Holston Alexander - Partner/Head of Cultural Leadership Fund, A16Z, Chavalit Frederick Tsao - Chairman of IMC Pan Asia Alliance and many more.Inkwell Beach has blazed trails by turning the tide within the industry at several prominent events, most notably at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity held in Cannes, France. Over the years, thousands of global professionals have been part of the Inkwell experience virtually and in person. The Can: Diversity Collective's mission is to be the global voice of inclusion. The organization has developed a reputation for providing a welcoming home and comfortable and safe networking and learning space during crucial global conferences and events.The important conversations ignited by Inkwell Beach this year have been significantly amplified in the wake of recent Supreme Court decisions. This underscores the urgency and need for organizations to reinforce their commitment to DE&I.Sponsors included the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation, Omnicom PR Group (OPRG), The Gradient Group, Ask Kat and Bento Entertainment.Applications are currently open for 2024 Ambassadors. Learn more here.Press Inquiries:Michael Rodriquez...The Group, LLC.

