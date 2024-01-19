Ultimate Led Zeppelin Hosted By Jimmy Rodgers On NEWHD Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWHD Radio is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking feature, "Ultimate Led Zeppelin," hosted exclusively by Jimmy Rodgers. Available on Tunein.

- Zach Martin, NEWHD FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This week, NEWHD Radio is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking feature, "Ultimate Led Zeppelin ," hosted exclusively by Jimmy Rodgers. Available on NEWHD Radio in New York and Los Angeles, listeners can tune into this exceptional show via the NEWHD Radio App."Ultimate Led Zeppelin" is set to present an immersive journey through the history and music of the iconic band, Led Zeppelin. The show will air every day of the week at 1 AM, 7 AM, 12 PM, 4 PM, and 8 PM, ensuring fans can indulge in the legendary sounds at their convenience.Zach Martin, the founder of Sophia's Mission and NEWHD, expressed his enthusiasm for this latest addition to the NEWHD lineup.“Creating a new and exciting way of sharing the music of Led Zeppelin has been my lifelong radio dream. Dreams do come true!” said Martin. He also shared his excitement about Jimmy Rodgers joining the NEWHD team.“I also love Jimmy as the latest addition to the NEWHD. He hails from London and now resides in New York City, near the Physical Graffiti building on 8th street by Thompson Park! Can you imagine that?"Jimmy Rodgers, known for his deep knowledge and passion for Led Zeppelin, brings an authentic and engaging perspective to the show. His London roots and current New York residency add a unique flavor to the storytelling and presentation of Led Zeppelin's music.NEWHD Media , a pioneer in radio broadcasting, continues to innovate and provide listeners with unique and engaging content. For more information about NEWHD Media and its diverse offerings, please visit"Ultimate Led Zeppelin" is more than just a radio show; it's an experience, a tribute to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest rock bands in history. Join us on this musical journey, exclusively on NEWHD Radio.The collaboration between Saint Sophia's Mission and NEWHD Media focuses on creating job opportunities for individuals with special needs and disabilities. Using broadcasting technology, they offer roles in various fields such as radio, podcasting, and digital marketing, enabling remote work. This partnership is key in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the workforce.Sophia's MissionNEWHD MediaContactZach Martin. ...

