W. R. MEADOWS' RETURNS TO WORLD OF CONCRETE 2024 WITH INNOVATIVE PRODUCT NOMINEE, CEM-KOTE CW PLUS

HAMPSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- W. R. MEADOWS is excited to announce their game-changing product, CEM-KOTE CW PLUS, has been nominated for the World of Concrete's Innovative Product Award. This nomination highlights W. R. MEADOWS' ongoing commitment to pioneering advanced construction solutions in an industry that is constantly evolving.CEM-KOTE CW PLUS is a leading next generation, dual-action crystalline waterproofing now available in North America. In comparison to traditional crystalline waterproofing technologies that are on the market today, this product combines crystalline waterproofing with proprietary, molecular-engineered technology that leads to immediate permeability reduction, which increases turnaround time, durability and service life of the concrete.Applicable to a wide range of structures, from water storage tanks to swimming pools, CEM-KOTE CW PLUS stands out for its safety (certified under ANSI/NSF Standard 61-Barrier Materials), rapid cure time, and ability to be used for both negative- and positive-side waterproofing. CEM-KOTE CW PLUS may be used anytime during the life of the structure from the inside (negative side) to repair leaking concrete structures, thereby dramatically reducing the cost versus digging up the foundation and replacing the existing waterproofing. The product prevents the ingress of water and reduces chloride ion intrusion, thereby reducing steel reinforcing corrosion, sulfate attack, and alkali-silica reaction. The product also has a 0 g/L VOC content. It is an ideal solution for both new construction and renovation projects.At World of Concrete 2024, W. R. MEADOWS is set to showcase how CEM-KOTE CW PLUS and their other innovative products are transforming the construction landscape. The event, a cornerstone for global concrete and masonry professionals for over 50 years, provides the perfect platform for W. R. MEADOWS to demonstrate their leadership in the industry.Join W. R. MEADOWS at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV, from January 23-25; Education 22-25. Visit their booths in the South Hall S11315 and outside at Silver 30745 to see CEM-KOTE CW PLUS and other innovative solutions in action.W. R. MEADOWS: Building Solutions. Building Trust. Building Futures.Support W. R. MEADOWS and CEM-KOTE CW PLUS in the 'Innovative Product Award' by voting here: .W. R. MEADOWS, with a rich history dating back to 1926, continues to be a family-owned company dedicated to manufacturing the finest construction materials. Their extensive product range spans across concrete curing-and-sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, and more, serving a global market with eleven manufacturing facilities across North America and Canada.For more information, visit or /cem-kote-cw-plus-capillary-crystalline-waterproofing/ .###

