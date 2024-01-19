Al Shirawi Machinery And HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionise The UAE Construction Industry

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The partnership, marked by a ceremonial signing event, brings together the esteemed expertise and pioneering spirit of two industry leaders committed to innovation and operational excellence.

Key figures present at the partnership signing ceremony:

Jehseung Yoo, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE

Mohamed Abdulla Mohamed Al Shirawi, chairman of Oasis Investment Company.

Jason Byun, senior vice president and head of overseas sales at Hyundai Construction Equipment.

Thani Al Shirawi, CEO of Al Shirawi Machinery, vice chairman, and group deputy managing director at Oasis Investment Company and Al Shirawi Group.

Eli Park, managing director, Middle East and Africa, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment.

The ceremony was also graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including deputy consul general Young-Joon CHOI, and distinguished representatives from HD Hyundai.

About the partnership:

This collaboration symbolises a fusion of pioneering spirit and rich heritage, poised to transform the construction industry in the UAE through cutting-edge technology. Al Shirawi Machinery, a distinguished HD Hyundai equipment dealer in the UAE, will contribute its extensive experience in supplying a wide

About Al Shirawi Machinery:

As a leading construction equipment supplier, Al Shirawi Machinery specialises in a comprehensive range of Hyundai construction equipment, catering to diverse construction needs. From advanced crawler and wheeled excavators to wheel loaders, the inventory includes versatile mini excavators and robust heavy machinery. The commitment extends beyond sales to include comprehensive after-sales support, making Al Shirawi Machinery the trusted partner for construction equipment in the UAE.

About HD Hyundai Construction Equipment:

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) is a specialised construction equipment manufacturer covering a range of equipment from wheel and crawler excavators to wheel loaders. HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is dedicated to advancing and improving its models with new designs, automatic control systems, and driver-oriented convenience. The company promotes smart construction using Hyundai Connect, a total solution for effective equipment operation based on ICT. HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is also actively developing eco-friendly energy solutions, including electric excavators and hydrogen fuel cell forklifts.

