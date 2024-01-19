Indian Rupee Falls Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade Amid Heavy Selling Of Equities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Indian rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 (23.09 against the UAE dirham) against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

Forex traders said positive cues from domestic equity markets and lower level of dollar provided support to the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 83.15, then slipped to 83.16 before trading at 83.14 against the greenback in morning deals, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

