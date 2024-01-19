Qatar Joins Fourth Industrial Revolution Network

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has signed a collaboration agreement with the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, to establish a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Qatar.

C4IR Qatar, to be inaugurated in June 2024, will be an autonomous nonprofit-organization, leading on policy and governance for emerging technologies. The primary focus will be sustainable development and economic competitiveness, in line with Qatar's national priorities and Vision 2030.

“At a time of global fragmentation, innovation and technology promise to propel our shared priorities of sustainable development, cooperation and resilience, which have long been a key priority for Qatar's leadership,” said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.“The new Centre in Doha joins a growing network and platform, serving as a focal point for advancing innovation and unlocking growth opportunities in the region and beyond.”

The Centre will be formed and hosted by Qatar's Ministry of Finance, the leading governmental authority overseeing Qatar's economic and fiscal policies. The Ministry will collaborate with other national stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

''Building on Qatar's longstanding partnership with the World Economic Forum and our commitment to sustainable development, we are delighted to be launching a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Qatar. Over the past decade, Qatar has cemented its position as a global financial and innovation hub and the Centre will further solidify the State's economic competitiveness, by developing ground-breaking policy and frontier technology applications for the advancement of sustainable development locally, regionally and globally,'' said H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance.

Through C4IR Qatar, the country will shape the development of local and national 4IR strategies in line with its national development strategy, and will contribute to the global trajectory of these technologies. The Centre is the third in the Arab world and is set to become a hub of expertise to co-design and pilot future-focused policy frameworks that enable the development and deployment of technology regionally and globally.