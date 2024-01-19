QSE Welcomes Active Asset Management Initiative Between QIA, Ashmore Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) welcomes the partnership announced between Qatar Investment Authority and Ashmore Group plc (Ashmore) launching an Active Asset Management Initiative in collaboration with local and regional asset manager. This strategic initiative, which aligns with QIA's goals and aspirations, will play a significant role in supporting the development of the local financial markets.

Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, stated that this initiative, aimed at establishing the“Ashmore Qatar Equity Fund” valued at approximately USD 200 million, with QIA as an anchor investor and Ashmore Group as the first partner, will play a pivotal role in enhancing investor relations, quality of disclosure, research coverage, and improve liquidity on the QSE.

Al Emadi further highlighted that QIA's Active Asset Management Initiative to seed funds by re-allocating shares in QSE listed companies to these external managers will add to the available free float in the market and create confidence among investors and encourage both local and international investment institutions to participate.

Al Emadi also expressed his gratitude for QIA's role in supporting QSE's initiatives aimed at enhancing liquidity in the market, including the Market Making Program which was launched in April 2023.