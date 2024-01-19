Organisers Reveal Stunning Medals Representing Qatar's Marine Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 organisers have revealed the stunning medals that will be awarded at World Aquatics' flagship competition when it is held in the Middle East for the first time.

From February 2 to 18, more than 2,600 athletes representing 197 nations will compete in Doha across 75 events, vying for glory and the prestigious gold, silver, and bronze medals meticulously designed in Qatar.

The medals not only symbolise success but also encapsulate the rich heritage of Qatar and the country's deep connection with water. Crafted from gold, silver, and bronze, the medals incorporate wood sustainably reclaimed from Qatar's traditional dhow boats and feature mother of pearl, paying homage to Qatar's historical connection with pearl diving and marine life. All the brass used in the manufacturing process is recycled locally, underscoring the event's commitment to sustainability.

Each medal reflects the terrain of the country and key elements of Qatari and Doha life. The curvature of the medals mirrors the meeting point of water and desert dunes synonymous with Qatar's beautiful natural landscape.

Intricately embedded symbols on the medal include representations of marine life, the modern Doha skyline, the old city, a pearl and the enduring dhow boat, reflecting the complementary coexistence of heritage and modernity in Qatar.

The Championships' Marketing and Communications Director Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, said:“We are thrilled to present the stunning medals for the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024. Each medal will not only celebrate the triumphs of the aquatics athletes but will also represent Qatar's rich heritage and love of water. As athletes strive for excellence, these medals stand as iconic symbols, specially designed to showcase the essence of Qatar, from its captivating landscapes to the enduring spirit of its people.”

The World Aquatics Championships was first organised in 1973 by World Aquatics with the aim of promoting and developing aquatic sports worldwide. Since its inception, the Championships have evolved into one of the most anticipated and widely recognized events in the world of sports. Athletes from different nations gather to showcase their skills, compete for medals, and set new records. The Championships serves as a platform for elite athletes to demonstrate their expertise, push their limits, and inspire future generations of water sports enthusiasts.