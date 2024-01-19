Tovek, Gaudiano Shine As Second Round Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second round of the Doha International Tour 2024 for showjumping organized by Qatar Equestrian Federation and Al Shaqab opened with some exciting results at the Longines Outdoor Arena of Al Shaqab yesterday.

Swede Evelina Tovek astride bay gelding Moeboetoe V/D Roshoeve sizzled in the late evening €30,000 CSI4* 1.50m (Faults & Time) event with a flawless and top class show in 59, ahead of Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly riding Fiumicino van de Kalevallei (60). Accomplished rider Simon Delestre of France finished a close third in company of Olga van de Kruishoeve (61).

The CSI4* Two Phases 1.45m event was won by Italian Emanuele Gaudiano riding bay gelding Conthargo-Blue with top times of 48.90 and 23. He beat compatriot Roberto Previtali on Esteban de Hus (48.90 & 25). Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Alrajhi on Ventago was third (49.09 & 25).

Earlier in the day's two-star category, Qatar's Saeed Hamad SH Juma excelled in CSI2* Special Two Phases 1.20m event riding bay mare Ambre de Beaufour with best flawless times of 42.23 & 31. Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Alsheik on Gernona was the runners-up (40.74 & 31) while Qatar's Mohammed Nasser SA Al Qadi, riding chestnut gelding Galwaybay Merbreaker was third (38.71 & 32).

Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Aleid on Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten claimed top podium place in the CSI2* Special Two Phases 1.30m clocking 38.94 & 28 being ahead of Qatar's Mohammed Saeed A M Haidan riding dark bay gelding D Saucedo (38.75 & 29). The third place was claimed by Qatar's Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi astride bay mare Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (39.14 & 30).

The first day of the three-day Doha Tour was attended by a large and distinguished audience. The second day on Friday will see the first event begin at 8.45am.