Iraq Stun Asian Cup Favourites Japan 2-1

Doha, Qatar: Iraq pulled off the first upset of the Asian Cup in Qatar when they beat tournament favorites Japan 2-1 on Friday in the group phase.
Aymen Hussein scored both goals in the first half for Iraq, who are ranked 63 in the world to Japan's 17, to put them into the last 16. Wataru Endo pulled a goal back at the death.
