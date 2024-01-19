TIPS To The Rescue

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 and Nasdaq positioning for TSM earnings that I extensively telegraphed in full in yesterday's article (the opportunity smelled smashing) and also on Twitter , came true with strong beats. The positioning run continued, and the soft patch was cured by a TIPS auction leading as well to improvement in S&P 500 breadth . The defensive positioning was gone, and tech was accompanied by communications, discretionaries and materials to the upside.

Gold likewise continued higher off my $2,005 bottom call . Asset prices welcomed both Philly Fed manufacturing and building permits (unemployment claims below expectations favored though no landing scenario, which was ultimately disregarded by market action) - and ignored the daily rise in yields taking 10y rate all the way to 4.17%.

Another yesterday repeated call - for USD to face stiff resistance at 103.50 - keeps holding. It looks like there is a limit to how much steam can be let off via the hawkish talk when all met in Davos.

All in all, another great day in our channel - opportunity to ride the momentum that turned out strong, and every intraday dip was bought - patient swing traders would though prefer a bit deeper dip than the market offered yesterday. Still, Mar rate cut probabilities went from 51.9% to 53.8%, which is a notable result given the current yields pressure, and that points to dips beingrelatively shallow today and next (opex expiry today as talked earlier in the week). More important is the fact that uptrend was reeestablished following last Friday's selling into very good PPI number.

More preview from our channel as regards grabbing very short-term opportunities and shallow dip indications (long NDX gains locked in).

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 2 of them, featuring precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Gold, Silver and Miners

The caption says it all - gold bias keeps being bullish since the bottom call, but careful about greater than $7 downswings, protect your open gains accordingly.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.