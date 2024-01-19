New Data Reveals The Most Modded Video Games In America - Minecraft Crowned Most Popular

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A recent study has revealed which video games US players are most keen to customize through mods - with Minecraft crowned the top game to do so.

The research, conducted by no deposit bonus code experts NoDeposit365, analyzed nationwide Google searches for mods and modding-related queries across 100 of the most popular games which offer custom content, to reveal which holds the highest appeal for players seeking a personalized experience.

Modding video games is a massive part of gaming, with numerous sites and apps cropping up to support this. The type of mods available have a range of uses, from changing the aesthetics of a game and adding cheats to expanding on the main storyline.

While not all video game developers allow modding, with some actively banning players who are discovered to be using them, it hasn't reduced the appetite for custom content across the US.

Minecraft has been named the game with the highest interest from mod fans, with players searching for mods an average of 273K times a month. This is 1,359% higher than the average mod interest reported across all analyzed games (18 times a month).

While modding the console version of Minecraft is prohibited by Microsoft, those using the PC version can still enhance their gameplay without risking being banned or penalized.

The study also found that Grand Theft Auto V is the second most searched-for game among modders in America, with an average of 240 mod-related searches monthly. However, Rockstar Games disapproves of modding, with even the slightest changes to the aesthetics risking players being banned.

With Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, going as far as to sue gamers in the past, it's astonishing that so many players would risk modding this hugely popular game.

The third most popular modded game is Stardew Valley, with an average of 143 related searches made each month. Happily, ConcernedApe has always welcomed modders, going as far as allowing mod creators early access to game updates.

The multi-awarding winning 2023 game Baldur's Gate was the nation's fourth-most modded game, with an average of 122 monthly searches, which is 557% above the study average.

The top ten games for mods

A spokesperson for Nodeposit365 commented on the findings: "If you enjoy playing video games and want to enhance your gaming experience by adding avatar customization options, expanding on the story, or even accessing chats, modding your favorite game may seem like a good idea.

"However, it's crucial to read the terms and conditions of the game before you start, as you may end up breaking the terms of service - and risk being banned from playing completely.

"If you recently got a new PC during the Christmas period or purchased one during the January sales and are interested in modding, it's likely you're keen to start doing so. But be cautious when installing mods onto your game as they may corrupt files and compromise your device's security.

"Some games like Fallout offer access to mods through their developer sites, while games like Stardew Valley require downloading third-party tools to install mods. It's essential to be cautious when doing so, as downloading from the internet always puts you at risk of viruses. With so many mods available online and many players creating an income for themselves by creating new customization options, developers will have a hard time stopping the modding community."

