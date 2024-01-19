The Most Popular Personal Investments In 2023, New Research Reveals

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study has revealed the most popular personal investments, with gold taking the top spot.

The study, conducted by financial publisher The Lazy Trader , used Google search data to examine the number of searches for each type of personal investment; each of these was combined with terms such as 'investment tips' and 'tips' to discover which ones had the highest search volume overall, thus determining the ranking.

The most popular personal investments are as follows:

The most searched personal investment in the US is gold, with an average monthly search volume of 1,191,827. Gold is a commodity that trades based on supply and demand; the ratio between supply and demand determines the price of gold at the time of the investment. With the elevated interest rates and the continual concerns of a recession in the US, gold can be a reliable long-term investment and outperform other assets like properties and different equities as it is easier to liquidate. There are also tax advantages in gold investments; gold prices have increased considerably in 2023 and have shown stability compared to other markets.

The second most searched personal investment is silver, with an average monthly search volume of 677,527. Silver is a valuable, hard asset when it comes to investments and is cheaper to invest in than gold, while still fighting inflation. Silver mining has gradually decreased since 2015, making it a valuable asset to invest in before it becomes a rarer raw material. Silver is used for many different purposes from machinery to medicine, and the global demand is constantly increasing the value of the commodity overall.

In third, with an average monthly search volume of 588,808, is oil. Oil is an essential commodity and is used globally every day. Due to the high demand of fossil fuels, oil supplies are decreasing while the demand remains high, resulting in oil becoming a more valuable resource. Oil has huge potential for big profits and positive return on investments (ROI).

Ranking the fourth most popular personal investment is natural gas, with an average monthly search volume of 150,880. Natural gas is another fossil fuel that comes with its investment advantages. It is environmentally friendly and more affordable than coal and gas. With growing concerns about global warming and ways to make the planet greener, natural gas is already used in replacement of coal to reduce fuel emissions into the atmosphere (ROI).

In fifth place is forex, with an average monthly search volume of 85,112. Forex is a foreign exchange market that operates globally, 24 hours a day, five days a week. As well as its convenient operating hours, forex has low transaction costs as its trading has lower fees than other financial markets. The market has high liquidity, meaning you can buy and sell different currencies without affecting the price, which is more appealing to investors as it reduces the chances of a loss in profit.

Coming in sixth place is real estate, with an average monthly search volume of 81,397. Investing in real estate can be an easy money maker with incomes from rent and profit generated by certain business activities that take place on the invested property. It is a reliable investment in terms of generating steady cash flow, which only strengthens over time as you pay down your mortgage, resulting in more equity.

Copper is the seventh most sought-after personal investment, with an average monthly search volume of 69,468. Copper is a popular commodity, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, mining has slowed down; companies could even struggle to mine at all if the price of copper drops. Copper can be a risky investment as it is recyclable and is less precious than other metals, yet it is used in many different industries, from building industries to automobiles. Copper is key in renewable energy and will be essential for protecting the environment, which suggests a reliable investment in the long term.

In eighth place is options, with an average monthly search volume of 51,448. Options trading is the act of buying and selling a stock or ETF at a certain price within a set timeframe. Options give you more control over your investments and can therefore be less risky than equities as they require less financial commitment.

Ranking as the ninth most popular personal investment is penny stocks, with an average monthly search volume of 41,351. Penny stocks are very low cost in comparison to other forms of investments, which makes them accessible to investors with both low and high capital. They often show great potential for high returns if the penny stocks maintain substantial growth. Stocks that have lost value or become dormant may be big money-makers in the future, meaning a small investment could go a long way.

The tenth most sought-after personal investment, with an average monthly search volume of 34,533, is platinum. Platinum remains valuable and in demand across all industries due to its non-corrosive properties and diverse use across different industries. Platinum is an easy investment to liquidate to get cash quickly instead of stocks or bonds, which is a longer process.

Robert Colville, CEO of The Lazy Trader commented on the findings:

"When it comes to choosing the right personal investment for yourself, it can be difficult weighing up the pros and cons. It is important to be well educated on where you invest your money, as some methods will be more successful than others; make sure you have conducted extensive research and remain aware of what your choice of investments will entail."

"It is interesting to see which investments Americans are most eager to try and learn more about. With an unpredictable economy and the constant changes in prices of stocks and commodities, people should be warier of fluctuations in these environments and ensure they put their money into a reliable form of personal investment."

Methodology

Data was gathered from Google Keyword Planner search volumes of different personal investments that were averaged over the period from January 2023 to October 2023 in the US nationally.

The search volumes were then aggregated by investment and ranked by their average monthly search volume from most to least searched in the US.