DHL Express Achieves Top Employer Accolade For 10Th Consecutive Year, Reiterating A Decade Of Strong People Culture

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)



"Employee listening", "Sustainability" and "Talent Acquisition" topics saw biggest improvements 12 Asia Pacific countries and territories have been certified in the past 10 years

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has earned the Top Employer certification once again for Asia Pacific. This year, seven countries were also named Top Employer, including India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.This is also the 10th year that DHL Express has received this certification, reinforcing its strong people culture as well as its position as one of the world's leading employers. In the last 10 years, 12 countries have been certified, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.Overall, the region performed slightly better compared to last year. In particular, the Top Employers Institute highlighted "employee listening", "sustainability," and "talent acquisition" as the areas that showed the most improvement. This is aligned with the company's annual Employee Opinion Survey, where employees gave high ratings to the company's "employee engagement" and "values". These findings validate the effectiveness of the company's HR and people practices to ensure employees have a safe space to work and thrive."This is a truly significant win for the team, as we celebrate 10 years of accomplishment. It requires consistent effort from everyone to continuously improve our workplace and processes. It is important that we create an environment that allows our people to grow and feel that they belong. We believe that this leads to positive employee experience as we aim to be the employer of choice for all," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.Recognizing the importance of employees' wellbeing, DHL Express held Asia Cup in 2023 – the first of its kind in the past four years. Asia Cup is an internal employee event that brings together 1,400 employees across 22 countries and territories within the region to compete in football and cheerleading."Our people make the company. In the past decade, we have consistently developed and refined our people strategies to better connect and engage our employees. The Asia Cup that we concluded recently is one way to celebrate our people and foster strong camaraderie. Achieving this award once again affirms that what we are doing works. Moving forward, we will continue to employ innovative strategies to make this an even better workplace," said Mateen Thiruselvaam, Senior Vice President for Human Resources - Asia Pacific, DHL Express.The Top Employers Institute recognizes excellence in people practices, allowing organizations to assess and continuously improve their workplace environment. Participating companies are validated through an HR Best Practices Survey, which constitutes six key topics including Steer, Shape, Develop, Engage, Unite, and Attract. For the past 30 years, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 2,200 organizations across 122 countries and regions.--br-/>#DHLExpress #TopEmployer2024 #AsOne #BestWorkplaceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.