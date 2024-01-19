Lorde + Belle Just Launched, LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM A Leap Into The Next Era Of Skincare And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAKEFOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lorde + Belle, a leader in skincare and wellness solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM Vegan, Homologous, and Pure Type 3 Collagen. Representing a significant advancement in the field of beauty and health, LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM is set to redefine the standards of vegan collagen supplements with its unique, cutting-edge formulation.

A New Benchmark in Collagen Technology

LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM is a revolutionary development in the world of vegan collagen supplements. Unlike traditional products that use non-homologous sources, LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM utilizes advanced technology to create homologous ("human-like") Pure Type 3 collagen. This innovative approach not only enhances skin elasticity and fortifies bone health but also marks a leap in anti-aging technology.

Exclusive Collaboration and Unmatched Quality

Lorde + Belle's exclusive collaboration with one of the only two global companies mastering the revolutionary Type 3 homologous collagen fermentation technology sets LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM apart. This collaboration ensures an unmatched level of quality and efficacy in the product.

Small in Size, Big in Impact

A single sachet of LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM is projected to outperforms an entire bottle of any other vegan collagen supplement. It is 100% animal-free, vegan, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and free from viral risks, making it a safe and sustainable choice for consumers. Experience the transformative power of Type III collagen. This collagen, essential for maintaining the elasticity and health of skin, ligaments, blood vessels, and joints. It's a powerhouse for fibroblast function, stimulating the production of both collagen and elastin, the building blocks for firm, resilient skin. Imagine your skin, nails, and hair rejuvenated, exuding a natural, youthful glow.

Bill Xiang, Lorde + Belle's CEO, states: "Our cutting-edge Collagen 4.0 is to traditional collagen products what smartphones are to old flip phones. LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM represents more than progress; it is a leap into the next era. We are not just creating products; we are creating the future."

Availability and Pricing

LB COLLAGEN 4.0TM is offered at the competitive retail price of $129, providing an exceptional value for a transformative wellness experience. Each package includes 30 sachets, sufficient for a full month's supply. Additionally, Lorde + Belle introduces a Beauty Insider, Subscribe and Save initiative, which entitles customers to a 15% discount on their orders upon enrolling in a subscription. Whether your subscription includes our mascara or LB Collagen 4.0TM, you'll enjoy a 15% discount on all purchases for the duration of your active subscription.

About Lorde + Belle

LORDE+BELLE is a brand dedicated to ultimate skincare efficacy, specializing in high-tech, safety-conscious products that are rich in active ingredients. The brand, valuing simplicity in skincare, ensures effectiveness in every product.

Committed to consciously created beauty, focusing on science, quality, and potency. The development process is meticulous, prioritizing safety (exceeding EU standards) and using generous amounts of active ingredients for optimal results.

Founded by beauty industry veteran Bill Xiang, who has over 15 years of experience, LORDE+BELLE was born from a desire to create trustworthy and potent skincare products. After noticing a gap in the market for high-potency products, Bill leveraged his extensive experience to create a skincare line that focuses on a simple yet effective system of Cleanse, Repair, and Hydrate, using clean and safe ingredients. The brand's commitment to quality and effectiveness has made Lorde+Belle a rising favorite in skincare.

