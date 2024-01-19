Beachlife Festival May 3-5, 2024 Announces Lineup With Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket, DEVO, Dirty Heads And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fans turning out for BeachLife Festival 2023 | Photo credit: JP Cordero/BeachLife Festival

Gwen Stefani performs at BeachLife Festival 2023 | Photo credit: JP Cordero/BeachLife Festival

Southern California's Premier Live Music, Art & Culinary Event Announces Performance Lineup For Festival Taking Place May 3-5, 2024 In Redondo Beach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeachLife, Southern California's premier live music, art and culinary event, is back again for its 5th year taking over Redondo Beach's picturesque waterfront May 3-5, 2024. Those that have attended previous years know the festival delivers a high-end experience and memorable performances from an eclectic group of legendary top talent and exciting inspired emerging artists spanning rock, indie, pop, jam, reggae and more. BeachLife 2024 will feature headlining sets from Sting, Incubus and My Morning Jacket, as well as DEVO, Dirty Heads, Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB, ZZ Top, Seal, Local Natives, Fleet Foxes, Santigold, and many more (full lineup listed below). Download BeachLife Festival 2024 lineup artwork here:Since launching in 2019, the festival has quickly established a reputation for combining the best of Southern California's idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with something for everyone. Beyond the incredible live music, the festival also features wide-ranging food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs, a unique on-stage dining experience, art installations and onsite activations highlighting various brand-led interactive experiences, fan engagements and philanthropic, sustainable initiatives.The music line-up for Friday, May 3:StingDirty HeadsSealCity and ColourDonavon Frankenreiter & G. LoveBedouin SoundclashThe SamplesJordanaAbraham AlexanderSurfer BloodWarren Fitzgerald of The VandalsScott Reynolds of ALLChase PetraThe music line-up for Saturday, May 4:IncubusDEVOLocal NativesSantigoldPepperSteel PulseChevy MetalSun RoomThe ExpendablesCydewaysGrace McKaganKevin Seconds of 7 SecondsJon SnodgrassJen Pop of The BombpopsThe LastThe Rookie5The music line-up for Sunday, May 5:My Morning JacketTrey Anastasio + Classic TABFleet FoxesZZ TopCourtney BarnettMargo PriceSugar RaySt Paul & The Broken BonesAtlas GeniusGaby MorenoTito Puente Jr.SashamonWall of SoundAsiaticaSaxon WeissIt's OK!And while music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, the unique DAOU SideStage dining experience returns again this year with an exciting new twist. Hailed as the“best restaurant in the South Bay” by the Orange County Register, this 5-star dining experience is the first culinary opportunity of its kind, located on stage and curated by a team of award-winning chefs providing foodies the opportunity to be served a four-course meal while watching their favorite musicians perform, it's truly a one-of-a-kind rock star dining experience. The lineup of chefs will be announced shortly, as will details to book table reservations.In addition to the exclusive DAOU SideStage restaurant dining experience, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a massive craft beer bar with local LA & Southern California breweries, multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available, accessible to all festival goers.The festival grounds will also host art installations, onsite activations highlighting various brand-focused fan engagements, giveaways, photo moments, and sustainable initiatives as well as boutique shopping, games and interactive experiences. BeachLife is thrilled to be partnering with such brands including Subaru Pacific, Kinecta, Kona Big Wave, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel's, DAOU, Ikon Pass and St Jude Children's Research Hospital.Philanthropy and community are ever important to BeachLife. Throughout the year and leading up to the annual festival event, BeachLife supports many organizations in Southern California's South Bay community and beyond, specifically as they relate to the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings Care Foundation and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will host a Silent Auction to drive awareness to and help to raise much needed funding for these important causes. Philanthropic partners for 2024 include Heal the Bay, Surfrider Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Fund, Wyland Foundation and Redondo Beach Police Foundation.3-day and single day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, Captain and Admiral tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now at . GA tickets are available now starting at $159 for single day and $399 for a 3-day pass. For a little more, General Admission Plus allows for unlimited ins and outs. For a truly unique luxury experience, BeachLife offers the all-inclusive premium Captain's Pass with privileges such as complimentary culinary and beverage offerings, exclusive bungalow, elevated main stage views, parking, commemorative gift bag filled with gifts from our partners and more. Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA+, VIP or Captain tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights. For added luxury, space and privacy, BeachLife offers a limited number of Private Cabana Suites available for purchase. BeachLife also offers multiple ticket insurance options for purchase. All ages are welcome and children ages 6 and under are free with ticketed adult. For detailed descriptions of ticket options, please visit: .View/Download BeachLife Festival 2023 photos here:About BeachLife Festival:BeachLife Festival debuted in 2019 and is Southern California's premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience, held on the beach in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. We were lucky enough to grow up in Southern California on the beach, surfing, hanging out with sand between our toes, vibing with friends and living the beach life. Our culture celebrates the power and the beauty of the ocean and coastal resources -- our waves, wind, smell of sea salt, beaches, sand, and wildlife that call this their home. BeachLife Festival features music acts on four stages, DAOU SideStage high-end dining with well-known celebrity chefs, a silent auction benefiting BeachLife's primary charities, and multiple surf and skateboarding components. BeachLife Festival was co-founded by Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with Brand Director and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author).Follow BeachLife Festival:Instagram | Facebook###

