Nicholas David Cully Announces The Sovereign Group's Expansion Into Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sovereign Group expands services in Saudi Arabia, aiding US/EU companies in business setup and integration, aligning with Vision 2030.

BERN, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sovereign Group , a leader in international corporate and private client services, announced the expansion of its comprehensive service offerings in Saudi Arabia today. This strategic move is in response to the growing interest from European and US companies looking to establish a presence in this rapidly developing market.Saudi Arabia presents a high-growth opportunity, offering significant potential across various sectors. The Sovereign Group's expanded services are designed to facilitate seamless business setup and integration into the Saudi market, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 national economic strategy."Our commitment in Saudi Arabia is to enable companies to compete and succeed in this dynamic environment," said Nicholas David Cully , Group Sales Director at The Sovereign Group. "With our expertise and understanding of the local business landscape, we aim to demystify the process of setting up and doing business in the Kingdom."The Sovereign Group's services in Saudi Arabia encompass a wide range of solutions, including entity incorporation, market insight and research, hosted market visits, bid support, employability and organizational design, operational delivery and change management, and program and project management.Furthermore, the company offers an array of people services, crucial for companies establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia. These services include labor and immigration support, identification and vetting, visas and onboarding, structuring and resourcing, and payroll management.In addition to these services, The Sovereign Group provides accommodation solutions, incubator-serviced offices, transport solutions, procurement, and communication services, as well as back-office facilitation, ensuring a comprehensive support system for businesses established in Saudi Arabia."The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a country of opportunity," Cully added. "With our expanded services, we are ready to assist businesses in navigating the unique challenges and leveraging the immense opportunities available in this market."The Sovereign Group is a global organization offering a range of financial and administrative services to help its clients manage and protect their assets. With a network of offices across the world, The Sovereign Group specializes in the creation and management of efficient business structures for international private clients, corporations, and families.###For more information about The Sovereign Group's services in Saudi Arabia, please visit The Sovereign Group's Saudi Arabia Corporate Services page.XXX

