Jordanian Minister Of Interior Praises Distinguished Training, Qualifications Of Police College

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Mazin Abdellah Al Farrayeh praised the organisation, training, and qualification in which the Police College made a great effort to graduate the 6th batch of its candidates.

In press remarks, His Excellency expressed Jordan's appreciation and thanks for the distinguished level reached by the 16 Jordanian students graduating from this batch of the college, which is an unprecedented number, calling for more cooperation in this context.

He indicated that the graduation ceremony performances indicate the great interest in the level of physical fitness and academic education of the graduates, as the parade queue was very distinguished, in addition to the“Officers of Tomorrow” parade, which was also distinguished.

His Excellency expressed his congratulations on the opening of the new building of the academy and wished success to the leadership and people of Qatar.