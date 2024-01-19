Navigating Retail's Future: Saudi Retail Forum 2023 Sets The Stage For KSA's Vision 2030

The Saudi Retail Forum (SRF) 2023, hosted by IMAGES RetailME, concluded its inaugural edition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in unraveling the future of the GCC region's retail industry. SRF 2023 served as a platform to honor and recognize key contributors to the retail industry, applauding their innovative initiatives.

The culmination of the SRF in Riyadh brought together entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, and global retail giants, echoing the legacy of the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) initiated 12 years ago in the UAE. Through the SRF, IMAGES RetailME aimed to foster discussions around the retail sector and cultivate a fertile ground for impactful conversations that chart the future of retail in the Middle East and beyond.

The SRF navigated a diverse array of topics, unlocking the treasure chest of retail opportunities that lie ahead for Saudi Arabia. From Retail Tech Vision 2030 to the future-forward landscape of shopping centres, the forum explored the pulse of evolving consumer behaviour and the transformative power of technology, particularly in AI-driven marketing. Also, the culinary playbook unfolded a flavourful journey, while a spotlight on Saudi fashion and lifestyle revealed a market poised for revolutionary trends. With a keen focus on homegrown initiatives ready to make a global impact, the forum explored the dynamics of e-commerce in the KSA.

List of awardees: