BHERC To Cap-Off Their Monumental Season With 29Th Annual S.E. Manly African American Short Film Showcase Closing Weekend

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is pleased to announce the 29th Annual S. E. Manly African American Short Film Showcase (SEMAASFS) closing event, the weekend of January 19-21st, it will include 50 short films. BHERC is also hosting students to see the must-see film Origin, by talented and prolific filmmaker, Ava DuVernay, the first weekend of its release nationally.“We must go out and support our filmmakers and help make their films a success at the box office,” noted BHERC President Sandra Evers-Manly.







Caption: 29th Annual S. E. Manly African American Short Film Showcase.

The BHERC is also sponsoring a special Children's Film Block and“First Weekend Club Family Night”, which also include supporting Ava DuVernay's must see film Origin, during its festival closing weekend. The festival was offered virtually on the BHERC streaming service , from December 29th through January 12th. The short film showcase culminates with the in-person closing weekend event, taking place at the Regal at LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

With the success BHERC saw with both,“Sista's Are Doin' For Themselves” and“Reel Black Men” Short Film Showcases, 2023 was a landmark year for the organization. BHERC's Youth Diversity Film Festival, also experienced an unprecedented number of submissions and global inclusion. Each festival and showcase in 2023, showed exponential growth, excitement, and notoriety; with“Sista's” being mentioned in an LA Times Article. Some of Hollywood's brightest stars: Gina Prince-Bythewood, Kari Lemmons, Princess Monique, and Numa Perrier, made a point to mention BHERC and its“Sista's” Short Film Showcase, as a major milestone and resource in their careers. The train did not stop there.

The Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase received high praise and special appearances from distinguished filmmakers Michael Schultz and David Massey, a special appearance by rising talented filmmaker Juel Taylor, and the showcase was even allowed to feature Ryan Coogler's short film“Locks” as a special showing at the festival. BHERC hopes to continue their upward momentum by using the 29th annual SEMAASFS, to usher in a new and even more successful year in 2024.

Special Event Highlights

Student Screening and Dialogue of Origin: BHERC will host 1,100 High School and College Students from across Southern California to see Ava DuVernay's groundbreaking and powerful film Origin.

First Weekend Club Family Night: BHERC will again hold its opening night ceremony, with its First Weekend Club Family Night, where members, attendees and special guests will also watch, visionary filmmaker Ava DuVernay's powerful film“Origin”. Ava DuVernay is one of the best Hollywood has to offer, and her new film“Origin,” is yet another example of her genius.

Weekend Highlights

Children's Film Block: This film block featuring films curated for children ages 10 and up. Films will feature the genres of animation, history, drama and more.

Short Film Showcase: Selected from over 500 entries, the 29th short film showcase films offer a variety of perspectives from around the world. They represent genres and subject matter that include historically based events, romance, drama, sci-fi, horror, documentaries, animation, and comedy to name a few.

Ticketing

Festival passes are available online at .

$150 for a Weekend Pass, $75 for a Day Pass and $25 for a 1.5-2 Hour block of films. Senior and student discounts are available. Log on to for the complete schedule and to purchase tickets.

About Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC a nonprofit, public benefit organization, designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history, and the future of Black images in the film and television industry. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

BE ACTIVE – ENGAGED – INSPIRED

Facebook:

Instagram:

X/Twitter:

YouTube:

LinkedIn center/about

HASHTAGS: #news #bherc #breaking #video #tech #love #film #life #support #today #movie #adult #review #movie #story #filmmaking #filmfestival #filmmaker #camera #director #shortfilm

IMAGE LINK for media (event poster): wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Flyer.jpg

News Source: Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center