Switzerland's Pioneering Carbon Offsets Strategy Raises Questions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the bustling streets of Bangkok, a blue fleet of electric buses has been transporting locals and tourists amid honking scooters and cars for just over a year. Compared with their predecessors, these buses are quieter, cleaner and, above all, emission-free. But Thailand cannot claim the CO2 emissions saved – Switzerland will.

Switzerland has set itself the goal of halving its emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. To achieve this, it has signed bilateral agreements with developing countries such as Thailand and supports climate projects there, which is cheaper than measures at home. In fact, Switzerland plans to save around 43 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, or a third of its total emissionsExternal link , in this way.

External Content

The deal with Thailand was signed in 2022 and in December last year the bus project was the first ever to be approved for emissions trading. This comes at a time when wealthy countries are increasingly criticised for relying on developing countries to reduce emissions on their behalf.

While the approval marks the young history of carbon offsets between two countries, it also raises many questions. How transparent is the certification process? Do such projects actually meet the conditions set by the Paris Agreement on climate change? And has Switzerland given itself the means to meet its climate targets through so-called carbon offsets?

“Switzerland is the first country that has actually managed to see such bilateral agreements through to the end,” says Axel Michaelowa, a researcher at the University of Zurich and partner in the consultancy Perspectives Climate Group, who advises the UN and individual countries on the implementation of such agreements and carbon offset markets.

“Of course, there are very few projects at the moment because everything has just started. In the future, if dozens of projects are running at the same time, how will Switzerland ensure that the projects are treated in an equal manner?” he asks.

From political deal to credit

The journey from a bilateral deal between two countries to the trade of emission credits is a long and cumbersome one. Although Switzerland has signed deals with 14 countries since 2020, so far few have been turned into measurable actions. Apart from the Thai project, two more have been approved by the Swiss government, one in Ghana and one in Vanuatu. It's unclear when other projects will see the day and begin selling credits.

External Content

Once Switzerland has signed a bilateral agreement with a country, in principle, any company or industry association that wants to offset its emissions could buy credits from projects in these countries. To do this though, they first need to find a viable project that fits the criteria set by the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change signed in 2015.

So far, only a Swiss foundation called KliK and the federal administration are offsetting emissions overseas. KliK was set up by petrol station operators and fuel importers to fulfil their legal obligation to compensate emissions. It's financed by CHF0.08 ($0.09) per litre of petrol sold to drivers. Those add up as the capital that KliK then uses to buy credits from environmental projects in Switzerland and abroad.