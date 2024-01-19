Swiss Air Traffic Controller Appeals Military Crash Conviction

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">A Swiss air traffic controller is appealing a conviction for negligent homicide that was handed down by a military court investigating the causes of a fatal F/A-18 crash.
The Military Court of Appeal will look into the case, a spokesperson for Military Justice said on Thursday. It confirms information revealed by the online news sites of the CH Media group.
Last week, Military Court 2 found the air traffic controller guilty of negligent homicide, ruling that he bore partial responsibility for the fatal accident of the 27-year-old military pilot in training. The air traffic controller received a suspended 60-day fine of CHF170.
The auditor (military prosecutor) had requested a one-year suspended sentence against the air traffic controller and a nine-month suspended sentence against the co-accused, the military pilot who teamed up, as leader, with the accident pilot in a patrol of two F/A-18s.
The latter was acquitted. The military prosecutor will decide on the basis of the written judgment whether to appeal fully or partially, it says.
