When Swiss Abroad Come Back For Army Training

48 Auslandschweizerinnen und Auslandschweizer sind in die RS eingerückt



Italiano (it) Ritorno in patria per la scuola reclute per 48 residenti all'esteroFrançais (fr) 48 Suisses de l'étranger sont entrés à l'école de recrues

On Monday, 12,126 recruits reported to Swiss army schools, where 2,587 professional officers will train them over the next 18 weeks. The vast majority were men; women made up around 3% of the total, the army said.

Each year, a certain number of Swiss Abroad are found in the pool of recruits. This year, 48 made the trip – even though during peace time they are exempt from military service, as long as they live abroad.