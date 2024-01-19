When Swiss Abroad Come Back For Army Training

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
On Monday, 12,126 recruits reported to Swiss army schools, where 2,587 professional officers will train them over the next 18 weeks. The vast majority were men; women made up around 3% of the total, the army said.
Each year, a certain number of Swiss Abroad are found in the pool of recruits. This year, 48 made the trip – even though during peace time they are exempt from military service, as long as they live abroad.
