When Swiss Abroad Come Back For Army Training


1/19/2024 2:20:39 PM

    On Monday, 12,126 recruits reported to Swiss army schools, where 2,587 professional officers will train them over the next 18 weeks. The vast majority were men; women made up around 3% of the total, the army said.

    Each year, a certain number of Swiss Abroad are found in the pool of recruits. This year, 48 made the trip – even though during peace time they are exempt from military service, as long as they live abroad.

    MENAFN19012024000210011054ID1107743675


    •

