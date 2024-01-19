The Numbers That Shaped Debate At WEF 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Das WEF 2024 in Zahlen



Participants at the 2024 edition of the WEF braved the elements in Davos with a mix of freezing temperatures, slippery roads and muddy boots throughout the week. But the climate (or rather, the climate crisis) wasn't the talk of the town.

Here are the big numbers that shaped debate at the WEF's 54th annual meeting in Davos.

83

Some 83 countries and international organisations joined talks on peace in Ukraine before the official WEF meeting opened. The number of countries at the table is an achievement in itself, according to Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis who co-chaired the meeting. But it doesn't mean countries are close to an agreement on a detailed peace plan. A key player, China, wasn't at the discussion table and according to reports, snubbed an invitation to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos.

For Switzerland, the meeting was a reputation boost. The National Security Advisors meeting and the first visit to the country by President Zelensky since the war started a little less than two years ago, marked a potentially more important role for Switzerland in future peace talks. For more details on the potential peace summit , read the story by my colleague Matt Allen.