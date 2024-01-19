Is Swiss Footwear Brand On Getting Too Greedy For Its Own Good?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The company has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2010 as a partnership among three friends to commercialise a cushioning technology developed at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. It is now a serious player in the highly competitive shoe business filled with Goliaths like Nike and Adidas. On is now the fifth most valuable shoe company in the world in terms of market capitalisation.

MENAFN19012024000210011054ID1107743669