Deep Fake Videos Haunt World Economic Forum

Los vídeos falsos acechan al Foro Económico Mundial



Фейки в соцсетях вредят Давосскому форуму

WEF director Alois Zwinggi is aware of the problem, some of which is generated by artificial intelligence (AI). He therefore wants to promote public dialogue and has announced an initiative.

+ Is WEF Davos worthwhile?

Deceptively real videos appeared that showed speeches on the WEF podium that never even took place. Images generated by AI that spread misinformation about the annual meeting.

“This is an extremely relevant topic for us,” said Zwinggi in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. A risk report published by WEF further underlines the problem. Experts assume that misinformation is the greatest danger to the global community over the next two years.

This so-called fake news is particularly problematic this year because around 4.2 billion people will vote in 2024. European elections and the election of a new United States president are on the political agenda.

WEF is therefore very concerned with how to ensure democratic processes, said Zwinggi. He also announced an initiative with media companies dedicated to the responsible use of AI.

Criticism of free riders

Zwinggi also criticized the countless free riders who used the WEF to advertise their companies on the Davos promenade. While taking a walk on Friday last week, he noticed that a World Crypto Forum was being advertised.

He quickly came back with a lawyer. This forum no longer existed on Sunday.“We have to protect our trademark rights,” emphasised Zwinggi.

Unfortunately, the number of free riders is back to the level before the corona pandemic. The town of Davos normally has a population of just over 12,000. During WEF week this number increases to over 40,000 people. This shows the massive parallel universe of the forum, whose guest numbers have remained constant at 2,800 people for ten years.

This is accompanied by horrendous prices for accommodation. The level this year is significantly higher than before the corona pandemic. The guests of the forum receive a hotel room from the WEF organization.“We were able to negotiate good conditions for this,” said Zwinggi. The high prices for apartments are generated by free riders for free riders.