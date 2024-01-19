(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Revenue from Brazilian duck meat exports grew by 24.4% in 2023 from a year earlier, to USD 13.7 million. In volume, 3,507 tonnes, up 18.9% from 2022, industry lobby ABPA reported on Thursday (18).

The leading destination of duck meat from Brazil was Saudi Arabia, which imported 986 tonnes last year, down 2% from 2022. The United Arab Emirates imported 916 tonnes, up 32% from 2022. Another highlight was Qatar, which received 422 tonnes, up 38% from 2022. Mexico and Japan also bought more duck meat in 2023.

ABPA President Ricardo Santin (pictured) was quoted as saying in a statement that duck meat promotion actions have been held via industry project Brazilian Duck, a partnership between ABPA and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), and that the growth in exports of these“high value-added, premium products” was directly influenced by this.

“The strategy of international dissemination of the Brazilian brand will remain strong in 2024, especially in international shows, particularly in the Middle East, which is our top market. In February will hold duck shawarma tastings and image promotion actions during Gulfood, the Middle East's largest food show,” said Luís Rua, market director at ABPA.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Mario Castelo/ABPA

The post Brazilian duck meat exports grow appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .