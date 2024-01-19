Emirati Defense Company Partners With São Paulo State

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Government of the Brazilian state of São Paulo and EDGE, an Abu Dhabi-based defense group, will start the trial period of a partnership signed this week in the United Arab Emirates, according to information released in a statement by EDGE this Thursday (18). Under the agreement, the plan to deliver a more efficient public security response will be tested for six months. Pictured above, the vice-governor of São Paulo (R), signing the agreement.

The project is called“Crystal Ball.” To achieve the partnership's goals, a surveillance plan will be implemented in the São Paulo city center with Smart CCTV Monitoring Solutions, Integrated Command and Control, Communications, Advanced Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Intelligent Drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other technologies.

These and other resources are expected to help public security services identify critical areas and spots, provide support to victims of crimes, assist in government decision-making, and improve resource allocation to reduce crime rates. After the trial period, a roadmap will be drafted to expand the use of these resources throughout the state of São Paulo.

The São Paulo government delegation that went to Abu Dhabi was led by the vice-governor of São Paulo, Felicio Ramuth, accompanied by the secretary of International Affairs, Lucas Ferraz; mayor of São José dos Campos, Anderson Farias; and the international advisor for Public Security, Alexandre Nepomuceno. The Brazilian delegation visited the EDGE facilities during the week. The Emirati company, in turn, announced the expansion of its headquarters and industrial base of SIATT, a Brazilian company specializing in smart weapons that had a 50% stake acquired by the EDGE in 2023.

In the statement, Ramuth said this partnership represents a“considerable” step forward in improving security, technology and data-based decision-making. The managing director and CEO of EDGE, Mansour Abdalla, said the company has seen“tangible results” in partnerships developed with the government of São Paulo and can offer concrete solutions to the challenges faced by its partners.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

