Singer Badi Assad To Perform In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo –Singer-songwriter and guitar player Badi Assad will perform on Saturday (20) in São Paulo the concert Ilha, based on her most recent album, of the same name. Featuring songs written alongside Brazilian famous artists like Chico César, the new album stirs“reflections,” she was quoted as saying in a statement.“There are reflections and feelings about where we come from, about opposing, complementary male and female energies, about having found a safe haven, represented by an island,” said Assad (pictured).

The granddaughter of Lebanese grandparents born in São João da Boa Vista, São Paulo, Badi Assad grew up in a family of artists: an instrumentalist father and a singer mother, with brothers Sergio and Odair leading the Duo Assad. She learned piano and guitar, with a career that have amassed 19 albums, awards, and international recognition, as well as songs for children in projects that use art for of a better world – Assad is vocalist and guitarist at multicultural group Saffron Caravan and performs with artists from the Middle East and Latin America. This group is part of the Genesis at the Crossroads organization, based in Chicago, United States, that aims to build peace.

This Saturday's concert will feature hits of the career of Assad, as well as new songs“Eterno”,“Fruto”,“Traga-me”,“Olhos d ́Água”, and“Ilha do amar”, and others. Together with her on the stage are Décio 7 (drums and samples), and Meno Del Picchia (double bass and samples). Learn more about the concert here .

Quick facts

Where: Bona Casa de Música, Rua Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, São Paulo, SP

When: January 20, at 8pm

How much: BRL 70 (discounted, social, and half-price) and BRL 140 (full-price)

Social ticket: 1kg of non-perishable food

