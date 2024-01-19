Watch: There's More Going On In The Eurozone Economy Than You Might Think

(MENAFN- ING) ING's Bert Colijn, our Senior Eurozone Economist, on why the bloc's economic outlook this year may already be starting to change for the better. You can download our full Eurozone Quarterly report here

There's more going on in the eurozone economy than you might think

There's more to the eurozone's economy than broad stagnation. The labour market's doing well, and there's positive wage growth, too. And some countries are already showing renewed vigour as far as growth is concerned. The second half of the year should be brighter for most.