– Apple broke key resistance level 186.80

– Likely to rise to resistance level 197.45

Apple recently broke the key resistance level 186.80, top of the previous minor correction a from the start of this month.

The breakout of the resistance level 186.80 accelerated the c-wave of the active minor ABC correction ii.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Apple can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 197.45, which has been reversing the price from July.