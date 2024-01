– Nasdaq-100 broke resistance level 16930.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 17500.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the key resistance level 16930.00, which stopped the previous impulse waves (1) and 1.

The breakout of the resistance level 16930.00 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the higher order impulse sequence (3) from the start of this year.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 17500.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).