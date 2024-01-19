Stage-III GRAP Restrictions Revoked In NCR Amid Improved AQI

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR, on Thursday.

This decision comes in response to the significant improvement in Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI), which registered at 318 today at 4 PM, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CAQM Sub-Committee conducted a meeting to review the current air quality scenario, meteorological forecasts, and AQI projections provided by IMD/IITM.

In light of these assessments, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving, recording 316 at 2:00 PM on Thursday, which is 85 AQI points below the threshold for invoking GRAP Stage-III actions.

Further, the forecasts from IMD/IITM do not indicate a significant deterioration, with a likelihood of the AQI remaining in the 'Very Poor'/'Poor' category in the next few days.

Considering the disruptive nature of Stage-III restrictions and the significant improvement in Delhi's average AQI, the Sub-Committee unanimously decided to revoke Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR.

However, actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP will remain in effect, to be implemented, intensified, monitored, and reviewed by all concerned agencies.

The CAQM Sub-Committee emphasised the need for agencies to strictly implement provisions listed under Stages-I and II of GRAP to prevent the re-imposition of Stage-III restrictions in the future.

Additionally, the Sub-Committee will closely monitor the air quality scenario and make decisions based on recorded data and forecasts provided by IMD/IITM.

The revised schedule of GRAP can be accessed on the Commission's website:

The Commission urges all responsible agencies and citizens to adhere to the provisions and charter of GRAP, contributing to sustained improvements in air quality across the NCR.

